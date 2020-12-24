FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Christmas is looking fantastic for Santa and his reindeer!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Slightly cooler air moves in through Friday. A weak system will bring light rain and/or snow to the mountains on Christmas Day. Temperatures warm to near 70 degrees over the weekend. A wetter storm system brings valley rain and mountain snow early next week.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with temps falling into the low 40s.
CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Light breeze.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs near 70.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in upper 60s. Breezy afternoon.
TUESDAY: 30% rain chance with highs in the upper 50s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: 10% chance of rain and mountain snow. Partly cloudy with highs near 60. Light breeze.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.