New data says Christmas will not mark end of shopping season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to a new survey from UPS backed shipping provider, Ware2Go, 31% of Americans intend to shop within a few days after the holidays.
Another 34% plan to shop within the month of January.
The survey also revealed that 80% of Americans expect to make holiday gift returns and 95% say that a return policy is important to them when they choose where to buy from.
This survey was conducted in Dec. 2020 and polled more than 1,000 people ranging from ages 18 to 75.
