New hands-free cell phone law will be enforced starting Jan. 1, 2021
This act will strengthen traffic laws by restricting the use of cell phones while driving. (Source: Pablo)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 24, 2020 at 3:12 PM MST - Updated December 24 at 3:12 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is illegal in Arizona to talk or text on a cellphone while driving unless the device is in a hands-free mode, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

This law prohibits drivers from using a cellphone or a stand-alone electronic device while driving unless it is being used in a hands-free mode. This includes, but is not limited to, cell phones, tablets, music and gaming devices.

It will be against the law, while driving to:

  • Hold or support a device with your body.

    This includes, but is not limited to, in your hands and perched on your shoulder.
  • Read, write or send a message via any portable wireless communication device.
  • Scroll through social media, watch videos, record videos, or any other use of the device that causes a distraction and requires use of your body.

You will be allowed to:

  • To engage and disengage a function on the device such as GPS route start and answering or ending a call.
  • Talk on the portable wireless communication device with an earpiece, headphone device, or device worn on the wrist to conduct a voice-based communication.
  • Use a device for navigation of the vehicle.
  • Use a device in an emergency situation to summon help or report a crime.

A person who violates this law is subject to the following civil penalty:

  • First violation: $75 - $149 fine
  • Second or subsequent violation: $150 - $250 fine

For more information, click HERE.

