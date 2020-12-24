New hands-free cell phone law will be enforced starting Jan. 1, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is illegal in Arizona to talk or text on a cellphone while driving unless the device is in a hands-free mode, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
This law prohibits drivers from using a cellphone or a stand-alone electronic device while driving unless it is being used in a hands-free mode. This includes, but is not limited to, cell phones, tablets, music and gaming devices.
It will be against the law, while driving to:
- Hold or support a device with your body.
This includes, but is not limited to, in your hands and perched on your shoulder.
- Read, write or send a message via any portable wireless communication device.
- Scroll through social media, watch videos, record videos, or any other use of the device that causes a distraction and requires use of your body.
You will be allowed to:
- To engage and disengage a function on the device such as GPS route start and answering or ending a call.
- Talk on the portable wireless communication device with an earpiece, headphone device, or device worn on the wrist to conduct a voice-based communication.
- Use a device for navigation of the vehicle.
- Use a device in an emergency situation to summon help or report a crime.
A person who violates this law is subject to the following civil penalty:
- First violation: $75 - $149 fine
- Second or subsequent violation: $150 - $250 fine
