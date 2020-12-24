Phoenix shooting leaves one dead, another injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another with life-threatening injuries.
According to a news release, on Wednesday, Dec. 23 around 11:50 p.m. two men entered a local hospital around 91st Avenue and Thomas Road. Both men suffered from gunshot wounds.
Officials say 31-year-old Richard Delgado was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 29-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are still working to determine the location of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
