Phoenix shooting leaves one dead, another injured
By Shelby Trahan | December 24, 2020 at 9:01 AM MST - Updated December 24 at 9:01 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release, on Wednesday, Dec. 23 around 11:50 p.m. two men entered a local hospital around 91st Avenue and Thomas Road. Both men suffered from gunshot wounds.

Officials say 31-year-old Richard Delgado was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 29-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the location of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

