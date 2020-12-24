Pima County Corrections Officer arrested for assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County Corrections Officer is arrested and now faces two misdemeanor assault charges.
According to a news release, 36-year-old Michael Flaminio was being reviewed for an August 2020 incident that required the use of force. Supervisory staff handed the investigation over to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for further review.
Detectives completed their investigation and handed their findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office who decided to pursue assault charges.
On Wednesday, Flaminio was cited and released for both assault charges.
Flaminio has been on paid administrative leave since August 15th, while the criminal investigation has been conducted. He was a twelve year veteran with the corrections office.
