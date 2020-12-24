Pinal County offering free COVID-19 testing through Paradigm in Florence and Casa Grande

By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 24, 2020 at 2:51 PM MST - Updated December 24 at 2:51 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each week, in partnership with Paradigm Laboratories, COVID-19 testing will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays in Florence and Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays in Casa Grande.

Testing will be conducted via the Nasopharyngeal swab method for ages 5 years and up and results are expected within 48 hours. No insurance information will be taken.

Available locations are:

Florence Library & Community Center - Florence, AZ778 North Main Street Florence, AZ 85132

  • Mondays - 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM
  • Tuesdays - 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM
  • Wednesdays - 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Len Colla Recreation Center - Casa Grande, AZ1105 E 4th Street Casa Grande, AZ 85122

  • Thursdays - 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM
  • Fridays - 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM
  • Saturdays - 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

These sites will be observing the following holidays and will be CLOSED on:

  • Oct. 12th - Columbus Day
  • Nov. 11th - Veteran’s Day
  • Nov. 26th and 27th - Thanksgiving
  • Dec. 24th and 25th - Christmas
  • Dec. 31st and Jan. 1st - New Years Day

For information call: 855-452-2346

