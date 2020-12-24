Pope Francis celebrates Christmas with a reduced Christmas mass

VATICAN CITY, Rome. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a different type of Christmas, even for Pope Francis who celebrated Christmas Eve with a reduced mass this year.
On Thursday, Dec. 24th, a mass was held in the rear section of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City with less than 100 people, and only a few cardinals and bishops. The event was held two hours earlier than normal to ensure attendees could return home before curfew.
The event is traditionally held in the main section of the basilica and attended by up to ten-thousand people, including diplomatic representatives from over 200 countries.
During mass, everyone except for the Pope and a small choir wore a mask.
On Christmas Day, Pope Francis will read his message to the world from a hall inside the Vatican, instead of doing it from the central balcony at St. Peter’s Square as it is traditionally accumstomed- an event that also attracts tens of thousands of people every year.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.