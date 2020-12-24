Several COVID-19 testing sites closed through January 1st

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Pima County, the demand for tests is going up. However, the testing site options are going down. At least, for the next week.
Wednesday night, a long line formed at the El Pueblo Center on Irvington Road.
“There are a couple of things at play,” said Dr. Rajiv Modak, a medical director at El Rio Health. “If there’s less testing there will obviously be more demand on the sites that are open. [Also,] the rates of COVID are rising rapidly. So, this is creating a strain on the system.”
According to Pima County’s website, of the 11 testing centers (not including pop-ups), 5 are closed through Jan. 1st. Nearly all are closed Dec. 24th, Dec. 25th and Jan. 1st.
El Rio has been staffing the El Pueblo Center for the past three months. Dr. Modak says 200-500 people are tested each day, but the site has been inching closer to capacity lately.
“What we have done for this weekend is --even though it’s a holiday weekend -- we have added some extra days,” he said. “This coming week, we are going to be testing on Saturday as well.”
More days will be added at the beginning of 2021 to help keep up with the demand.
“COVID is prevalent,” said Dr. Modak. “It is prevalent in people who are sick and people who have no symptoms at all.”
Those who are symptomatic are encouraged to get tested as soon as possible.
Most sites require appointments. Pop-up sites typically don’t.
Dr. Modak is urging everyone; even those who feel healthy, to be careful ... especially over the holidays.
“Testing doesn’t replace distancing,” he said. “Our tests, while accurate, they sometimes will not detect the virus if someone is early in their stage of contracting COVID. Basically, don’t share the air with anyone else who is not in your household.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.