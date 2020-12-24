Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank to surpass holiday goal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank plans to help 100 animal families in need this holiday season.
“There is somebody that’s able to help them and they don’t have to stress out about whether they have to feed themselves or their animals,” said Annette Martin, the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank Store Manager.
The food bank has collected nearly 3000 pounds of dog food since it opened its pet-food distribution center in the Monterey Village shopping center two weeks ago. Many of the donations will help struggling families amid the pandemic.
The organization is also looking for volunteers to help sort the donations.
“It’s obviously more than one person can handle,” said David Zinke, a donation organizer. “We need some young, strong men to help me move these 55 pound bags of food.”
The new location is serving animal families and supporting local artisans. Before the permanent food bank site opened this month, the organization set up farmer’s markets around Tucson to distribute and collect food. SAAFB began partnering with local artisans at the markets. Now art from local vendors is for sale inside the food bank and SAAFB receives a portion of of their proceeds.
The food bank at 6252 E. Speedway Boulevard is accepting all kinds of animal food donations. Open bags of in-dated animal food are also accepted.
Anyone in need of food for their pets can go online and submit an assistance form. You can find that application [HERE]. Scroll down and click on the “Request Assistance” tab.
