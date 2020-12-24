Track Santa as he flies around the world

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - NORAD is focusing its formidable tracking systems on Santa Claus and his reindeer as they make their annual flight delivering presents to children around the world.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is responsible for protecting the skies over the US and Canada, has activated its official Santa Tracker.
You can follow his sleigh here on the NORAD Tracks Santa website. There are also apps available for iOS and Android devices.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.