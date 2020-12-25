Break in COVID-19 cases is still months away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The number of COVID-19 cases has slowed a bit but it’s expected to be a brief respite. Following the Thanksgiving holiday, cases spiked by 52%. The Christmas and New Year’s holidays promise to be a double whammy.
“I’m very discouraged by what I’m seeing unfolding,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, a research analyst for the University of Arizona. “And very worried that 2021 is going to start off in a worse place than 2020 is going to end.”
As cases rise, so do deaths. Right now, the number of deaths has exceeded 100 in seven of the past 10 days. Deaths usually start to spike one month after cases increase.
The deaths we’re seeing now, resulted from the Thanksgiving spike. The Christmas and New Year’s deaths won’t spike until February, and will likely last into March.
But for all the bad news, there is a light at the end of the tunnel - a vaccine.
Even though the vaccine is already being administered, it’s far short of what’s needed to slow the spread.
The general population will not likely be vaccinated until early March, if things go according to plan.
Selected groups will start much sooner.
“That should be January, by mid January,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the Director for the Arizona Department of Health. “These will be individuals that work at grocery stores, in utility companies, our law enforcement, our teachers.”
Still, any sense of normalcy is still far down the road.
“I think its very likely summer, early fall thing are going to begin to return to normal” Dr. Gerald said. “But not likely in the near future.”
What the state health experts are saying is, now is not the time to let your guard down. It will be months before there is the kind of immunity which will allow folks to breathe a bit easier.
“I worry a lot about this period between rollout and when most people are vaccinated,” Dr. Gerald said. “I think it’s only natural that people are going to want to return to their normal behaviors.
The problem with that is two-fold. No one is sure if the vaccine will prevent people from getting mild cases which can then be spread. And secondly, there’s no way to tell who’s been vaccinated and who’s not.
The state is preparing for the surge right after the first of the year.
“Over the next few weeks, we have several hundred nurses coming in to provide additional staffing,” said Dr. Christ.
Arizona, she points out, has enough hospital beds to meet surge demand but “what we’re seeing its the staffing in order to take care of the people in those beds” is where the state is facing a shortage.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.