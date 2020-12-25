Child dead and others injured in collision on I-10 near Eloy, Christmas Eve

Police lights (generic). (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 25, 2020 at 3:07 PM MST - Updated December 25 at 3:10 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Dec. 24th just before 7 p.m., the Department of Public Safety received a report of a vehicle that collided with three others on Interstate-10, near Eloy and Picacho.

In that vehicle there was one male driver, a female passenger and two children. DPS says the car crossed over from the eastbound lanes of I-10 to the westbound lanes, when it collided with the other three at Milepost 211.

The four occupants were transported to a Valley hospital with injuries. One of the two children died at the hospital.

Other victims involved in the four-vehicle collision were also transported to Valley hospitals for treatment of various injuries.

The investigation is being led by DPS, who has ruled out impairment as a factor in the accident.

