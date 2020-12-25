Christmas Eve guidelines for church services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Millions of Americans will be heading to church to celebrate the arrival of Christmas day. It’s a tradition that begins late Christmas Eve and runs past midnight.
Some of those services will be held virtually but many will not.
For those attending in person, the Arizona State Health Department has a few guidelines.
While the state hopes the singing will be joyous it also hopes it will be safe.
“Make sure you are wearing a mask especially if you are singing,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the Director of the Arizona Department of Health. “We know singing increases the risk of transmission.”
The state also encourages worshipers to attend a virtual event but if that’s not the case, at least make it a safe one for the family.
“You’re gonna want to sit at least six feet separated from other families you don’t live with,” Dr. Christ said. “Your family can sit together but make sure you’re physically distanced from other families.”
The tradition of hugging and shaking hands at the end of the service is also a big no-no.
“If you can, go to an event which has less people or attend virtually if you are over 65 or have a high-risk condition,” she said.
Again, because the Covid-19 risk is greater in small, more intimate gatherings during the holidays, it’s best to celebrate with people who live in your home. Inviting outside guests, even if they are family, adds to the risk.
Dr. Christ, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County health director have all said family gatherings are out this year.
“I’m spending the night and tomorrow with just my husband and children,” she said.
In past years, she would celebrate Christmas with her sisters, parents, cousins, and others, that’s not the case this year.
“So we won’t be going to my mom’s house or joining with my sisters and their families,” she said. “So my kids won’t see their cousins or their grandparents on Christmas.”
The recommendation is, put holiday tradition on the back burner this year and begin a new tradition next year.
