Governor Ducey issues a Christmas Day message

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey is wishing Arizonans a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
He issued the following message in a news release on Christmas Day.
“Christmas is finally upon us. Today is a time of joy and giving. It’s a time for celebration of the birth of Christ and the miracle of Christmas with the people we love most.
I hope all Arizonans find a way to safely spend time with friends and family, celebrate their faith, and look forward to the New Year. It’s important that we take time to connect with our loved ones this Christmas, especially in a year as challenging as this one.
We also recognize the frontline heroes who protect our state every day: medical professionals, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, trained vaccinators, the Arizona National Guard, and our nation’s service members. They all work tirelessly to protect the health and safety of Arizonans each and every day.
This season—and the entire year—Arizonans of all walks of life have stepped up to help one another. Educators have found creative ways to engage with struggling students. Parents have become at-home tutors. Neighbors have picked up groceries for each other. Truck drivers have driven hundreds of miles to ensure shelves are stocked with food and goods. Volunteers have worked double time. The list goes on.
Arizonans’ spirit of giving has helped carry us through this challenging year, and it will continue to do so as we move forward.
I want to wish all Arizonans a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Have a safe, blessed day with family and friends.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.