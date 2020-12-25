Holiday recyling tips from the City of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of the best parts of the holiday season is all the delicious food we get to enjoy. But the process of preparing and then enjoying those meals can produce a lot of trash.
Then add all the waste produced while wrapping and opening gifts- it builds up!
While many items may seem recyclable, think twice- because items like aluminum pans with food residue, plastic bags and food waste should NOT be dropped inside your blue bin. And items like gallons with empty milk should be rinsed and cleaned before adding them to recycling.
Items you should definitely recycle include clean plastic containers, jugs and bottles; aluminum and tin cans; cardboard and paper; and glass bottles and jars. And you can even leave labels on containers.
Gift bags are fine to recycle, but their handles must be cut off and they should not be glittery or textured. Or you could just save them for next year.
And remember that when recycling clean aluminum, you should roll it into balls larger than a tennis ball before adding it in recycling.
Non-recyclable items include plastic bags, textiles such as unwanted clothing; food waste; and styrofoam. These types of items should be dumped into your regular trash bin.
Items like wire, tinsel, broken ornaments, small batteries, wrapping paper, unwanted bows and ribbons and used gift cards should also be dumped into your trash.
And when it comes to recycling trees, The City of Tucson offers free recycling services to residents through its TreeCycle Program. From Dec. 26th until the end of January 2021, you can take your Christmas tree to be recycled to numerous locations in town.
And those looking to recycle Christmas trees a little different, you have the option of donating your old tree to feed goats.
Every year, the HoofsnHorns Farm Sanctuary in Tucson receives donated Christmas trees to give to goats as snacks- and they provide great vitamins for the animals, and helps keep them warm during the winter.
Happy holidays!
