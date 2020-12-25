Italy begins to receive doses of the coronavirus vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Italy’s allocated 9,750 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived by road from Belgium via the Brenner border with Austria on Friday, Dec. 24th.
A Carabinieri police patrol checked the documentation of a van carrying the medical supplies at the crossing, before escorting it along the highway to Rome.
The vaccine, made by German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and American drugmaker Pfizer, is already in use in the United States, Britain, Canada and other countries.
The shipment arrived at the Spallanzani Infective Diseases hospital in Rome late on Friday, and will be distributed all over Italy.
First vaccinations will start in Italy on Sunday Dec. 27th, as will be the case in several other countries in Europe.
Italy on Wednesday crossed another threshold when its confirmed death toll passed 70,000, the highest in Europe.
On Friday the country reported another 19,037 confirmed cases and 459 new deaths.
Italy on Thursday passed the 2 million mark in confirmed infections since the first domestic case was registered in February.
