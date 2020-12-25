KOLD team answers “What are your Christmas traditions?”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This holiday season will be a little different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but we can still take a minute to reflect on years past.
We asked the KOLD staff “What are your Christmas traditions? And what are you grateful for this year?”
Here is how they answered:
“Every year, and for every holiday, my grandma would make the BEST chocolate pie. I mean, I could eat the whole thing it’s so good,” reporter Megan McNeil said. “This year we aren’t able to see each other, but I learned how to make her famous chocolate pie to keep the tradition alive this Christmas. The recipe is top secret.”
Megan says her family participates in a white elephant gift exchange instead of the regular gifts. She says the game has made for many laughs over the years.
As for what she is grateful for, “the love I’ve felt from so many. From texts, calls facetimes, Zooms, and letters, it’s given us a chance to connect in so many ways.”
“We bake cookies and open presents on Christmas Eve and try to go to Midnight Mass,” anchor/reporter Angelica Carrillo said.
2020 will be one of the first years her family has not celebrated together, but she can still reminisce and look forward to next year.
“In Hispanic families, two things are a must on Christmas morning: tamales and menudo. Those are special traditions passed down through generations,” Angelica said.
After eating, she says the rest of the day is spent in pj’s watching Christmas movies which always includes National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
“Sometimes we take trips to different towns to visit more family for the holiday, but no matter where we are, we always spend it together eating our traditional Christmas breakfast,” Angelica said.
Christmas is a time of laughter and spending time with family, and why not include extended family as well, that’s what Sports Anchor Damien Alameda did growing up.
“My house always hosted Christmas for our extended family,” Damien said. “This meant that after opening gifts and eating breakfast, I’d be put to work helping to get the place ready for my aunts, uncles, and cousins.”
However, Damien says his favorite part about the holidays was the weekend before Christmas.
“My Aunt Hiroko and Uncle Gary would host their annual fondue party. It was something I always looked forward to because 1) I didn’t have to do any of the setup or tear down 2) I’d leave the party fully stocked with gifts and 3) it was so much fun.”
He says the Christmas countdown didn’t officially begin until the fondue party!
“My aunt and uncle had a pretty large living room so they’d set up a long makeshift table low to the ground, dress it, and set up at least two pots of cheese fondue,” Damien said. “It was a pot-luck so there’d be plenty of food, including my mom’s Christmas colored Jell-O stars. Always a must-have. But, of course, the real stars of the show were the fondue pots.”
But the tradition came to an end as one year it became evident to the family that the annual fondue party was a little too taxing for Aunt Hiroko and Uncle Gary.
“A sad reality because for me, the fondue party represented one of the few annual reminders of the importance of family, same as our actual Christmas get-togethers,” Damien said. “To say I miss it would be an understatement.”
He is hopeful that one year the family will get back together again and bring the tradition back. “Fondue, Jell-O stars and all.”
Reporter Jasmine Ramirez says she has worked on Christmas Day for the last few years, so her family celebrates a “fake Christmas,” usually the day after the actual holiday.
“We do something fun every year. I’m from Kansas City, so in the past, we’ve spent a day together at the Plaza. Last year we went on a Caribbean Cruise,” Jasmine said.
She says this year her family is visiting her in Arizona for their “fake Christmas” celebration.
“We make Christmas spaghetti and play card games!” Meteorologist Stephanie Waldref said. “That’s really all we do is eat and play games haha!!”
Stephanie says she is “thankful for the health of all my family and friends!” With COVID-19 putting a stop to everyday activities, she’s even picked up a couple of new hobbies while in quarantine. “DIY home renovations anyone?”
She is also thankful for “Arizona and it’s endless trails to explore!”
KOLD News Director Jenelle Shriner says her favorite Christmas memory is when she was 10 years old.
“My sister, brother, and I were so excited for Santa to come to visit. My mom, after some negotiating with us, agreed to wake up at 5 a.m. to see what was under the tree,” Jenelle said.
However, Jenelle says she couldn’t wait that long!
“So very early in the morning, I crept around the house and changed all the clocks forward by several hours, including the one by my mom’s bed.”
At “5 a.m.,” everyone’s alarm went off and they ran out of their rooms for Christmas morning. Jenelle says her mom put on the coffee and everyone started opening presents.
“We opened our gifts, ate some breakfast, played with our toys, and then a few hours later my mom looked down at her watch,” Jenelle said. “It was the one clock I didn’t change. Since her wristwatch read 5 a.m. at that moment, she realized what I had done.”
Jenelle says everyone had a good laugh about it and that she’s pretty sure they all took a nap that day!
“Every Christmas Eve, my family makes homemade crepes and then everyone tops them with toppings they like,” Reporter Bailey O’Carroll said. “It’s like an ice cream sundae bar but, with crepes instead!”
Bailey says she is thankful for friends and family! “I’m also incredibly thankful for health care workers & first responders!”
“We always put up and decorate our Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving dinner,” Anchor Andrew Capasso said. “Then on Christmas Eve, we talk about the reason for Christmas, appreciate what we have, then each open one gift. We open the rest on Christmas morning.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.