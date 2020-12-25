Officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on Christmas morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A confrontation at a home lead to an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road around 1 a.m.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Andy Williams says officers were called to the home after reports of a fight. Williams says they were told a 25-year-old man tried to run someone over with their car before fleeing the scene.
Family members were outside when the suspect returned to the scene. When police arrived, they saw the suspect drive over the sidewalk into the front yard towards the people standing in front of the house.
Williams says, the officer drew his weapon and fired, hitting the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment. They are in stable condition. No other injuries are being reported.
This is an ongoing investigation. There will be some minor road closures according to Williams in the area as the investigation continues.
This is the 53rd officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix-area this year.
