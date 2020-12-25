Phoenix man crushed under car on Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has died after being pulled out from underneath a vehicle in west Phoenix on Christmas Day.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a man trapped under a vehicle near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road around 1:15 p.m.
A woman called and said a family member was working on the vehicle when it fell on top of him. The man died at the scene, police say.
The man has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
