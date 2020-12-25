Red food truck delivers Christmas surprise

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Those in need got a special Christmas surprise at Tucson’s Santa Rita Park.
“Somebody has to give a helping hand and that’s what we’re doing today,” said John Freeney, a volunteer from Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.
It wasn’t a red sleigh, but instead a red food truck that brought the most meaningful gift of all this Christmas. Ken’s Hardwood Barbecue delivered hot meals to feed the hungry.
“Especially in a time like right now with all this COVID,” said Ken Alexander, the owner of Ken’s Hardwood Barbecue. “There’s so much hunger and there’s no reason for people to be hungry.”
For the past three years, Alexander and volunteers from Trinity Missionary Baptist Church have spent their Christmas feeding the hungry.
“We wouldn’t feel good about sitting at home and having Christmas dinner or anything like that until we came out here and provided this service,” Alexander said.
They filled up containers with food and filled hearts with joy.
“We’re just trying to make people feel better,” Freeney said. “Let them know they’re not alone.”
Alexander says he recommends volunteering and donating to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to help those in need.
