Woman helps injured dog on Loop 202 in Mesa

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Faith in humanity is officially restored!
An Arizona Department of Transportation traffic camera caught a good samaritan rescuing an injured dog on the Loop 202 Christmas Eve night.
According to ADOT’s Twitter, the woman stopped along the shoulder of the HOV lane near McKellips Road around 9:30 p.m.
ADOT says not only did the woman spend a few minutes calming the dog, which appeared to be injured, but she placed it in her vehicle and sped off to get help.
We don’t know how the dog was injured or how it ended up on the freeway, but like ADOT, we hope the dog and woman have a great Christmas!
