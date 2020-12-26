Firefighters in Peoria help deliver Christmas baby

PEORIA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters helped with a very special delivery in Peoria on Christmas Day. Medics and crews with the Peoria Fire Department were called to a home a little after midnight to assist a woman in labor.
Peoria Fire and Medical Department Captain Aaron Greathouse said he’s been called to similar situations with first-time parents before.
“They jump the gun and think they’re having a baby, and we get there and it’s usually nothing,” says Greathouse.
But this time was different.
Greathouse said as crews were en route to the residence, they were alerted by the dispatcher that the woman’s water had broke, and that her contractions were getting closer and closer.
“As we pulled on scene and got our equipment off and were walking in, she was delivering the baby,” says Greathouse. “We were there to catch the baby and put him on his mom’s belly.”
The baby boy and his mom are doing fine. And the baby’s father, who was on scene, even had the chance to cut the unbilical cord- a special moment without a doubt.
And in all the excitement, the new parents lost track of the day.
“They didn’t realize that they had a Christmas baby.” says Greathouse. “They really didn’t realize it was Christmas morning.”
Congratulations to the new parents.
