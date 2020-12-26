FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big changes moving in this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warmer weather continues through Monday! Highs will be in the 70s. A cold front will swing through Arizona Monday night through Tuesday. This knocks our high temperatures back down to the mid 50s and brings us a solid chance for valley rain and mountain snow Monday night into Tuesday. Things clear out for the end of the year with temps staying seasonably cool!
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with temps falling into the low 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Clouds build in with highs in low 70s. Gusty afternoon winds from the SW. Rain chances ramp up overnight.
TUESDAY: 40% chance for morning rain and mountain snow with highs in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.