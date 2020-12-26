Pfizer coronavirus vaccine arrives in Spain for distribution Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Spanish authorities said the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine arrived in the central city of Guadalajara, where the first shots will be administered on Sunday, Dec. 27 at a nursing home.
The government reported Saturday morning that a truck transporting the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived at a company warehouse in Guadalajara after making the trip from Belgium.
Spanish military were seen outside the warehouse assisting in the distribution operation.
This is the first part of what the government says will be weekly shipments of an average of 350,000 doses.
Spain is set to receive over 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine over the next 12 weeks, enough, it says, to immunize just over 2.2 million people.
