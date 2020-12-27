An act of kindness saves families from eviction in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One act of kindness has created a ripple effect and is making a world of difference for people struggling to pay rent. Nora Briggs, a Tucson woman, reached out to the Salvation Army to see how she could help a family facing difficult times.
“I said I want to keep a family in their house,” Briggs said.
She paid several months’ rent for a single parent with four children. She went even further and bought Christmas presents for the family too.
“It just gave me so much joy and excitement about Christmas since I can’t be with my family in Virginia,” she said. “It was just fantastic to have this happen.”
Her neighbors, Patricia Waddell and Lynn Foshee, felt inspired by her kindness.
“When we heard Nora’s story and felt her joy really about giving, it was very exciting to us,” Waddell said.
The two women followed suit and paid the rent of another single parent also facing eviction.
“You don’t have to take it on all yourself. If you have five friends that can all chip in and pay someone’s rent. It’s a great thing,” Foshee said.
The acts of kindness don’t stop there. Brigg’s friend in Texas contacted her Salvation Army and paid the rent of someone in her community.
“I hope more people take up the mantle and decide they can personally be empowered to help,” Waddell said.
