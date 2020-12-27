Rio Grande Sector border agents seize over 800 pounds of marijuana

On Dec. 20, Rio Grande City agents working near El Refugio, Texas, observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed away from Rio Grande and onto the Expressway 83. Agents then observed the vehicle drive into a nearby neighborhood. The occupants of the vehicle were seen abandoning the vehicle and running into a nearby residence. Agents discovered the abandoned vehicle and inside found four bundles of marijuana weighing 348 pounds with an approximate value of $278,000.