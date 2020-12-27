Rio Grande Sector border agents seize over 800 pounds of marijuana

EDINBURG, Texas (KOLD News 13) - Border agents in Rio Grande seized over 800 pounds of marijuana in three separate incidents this month.
On Dec. 18, Brownsville Station agents working in Brownsville, Texas, observed multiple individuals near a Chevrolet Tahoe parked on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande. The Tahoe was then seen leaving the area and driving on Military Highway. Agents attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the suspect failed to yield.
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers in the area assisted Border Patrol by taking over the pursuit. The driver of the Tahoe changed direction of travel and began driving towards the Rio Grande. The suspect vehicle eventually drove into the Rio Grande where it was partially submerged.
The driver and a passenger were seen swimming into Mexico. Agents retrieved 15 bundles of marijuana weighing approximately 348 pounds with an estimated value of $278,000. The marijuana and vehicle were turned over to DPS.
Later that day, Fort Brown Border Patrol agents working in Brownsville, Texas, were advised of three subjects carrying bundles of suspected narcotics near Highway 4. Agents searched the area where the suspects were last seen and discovered three abandoned bundles of marijuana weighing approximately 114 pounds with an estimated street value of over $91,000. The suspects were not located.
On Dec. 20, Rio Grande City agents working near El Refugio, Texas, observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed away from Rio Grande and onto the Expressway 83. Agents then observed the vehicle drive into a nearby neighborhood. The occupants of the vehicle were seen abandoning the vehicle and running into a nearby residence. Agents discovered the abandoned vehicle and inside found four bundles of marijuana weighing 348 pounds with an approximate value of $278,000.
The suspects were later taken into custody by the Rio Grande City Police Department and the marijuana and vehicle were turned over to the Rio Grande City Police Department.
