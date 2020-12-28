Amy’s Donuts in Tucson hit by vandals Christmas Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Turns out there’s a Grinch in Tucson who hates both Christmas and tasty treats.
According to a Facebook post, Amy’s Donuts on East Fort Lowell Road was struck by vandals Christmas Day.
“We’ve done our best to stay positive and try to make it through,” the store said on Facebook. “We’ve seen many of our fellow small businesses close down. But we keep pushing, doing this not only for us but for our staff and all of you who have made this worth fighting for.
“(That) is why it was extremely discouraging to find someone had vandalized our store right on Christmas Day!”
The store said the pandemic has hit it hard and while this recent incident will be costly, it is not stepping down.
“Please keep us in mind and don’t forget to support your local small businesses! We love you, Tucson.”
