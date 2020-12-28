Arizona reports more than 10,000 news cases of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona reported more than 10,000 news cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 28.
While that number is high, it was caused by a testing backlog from the long holiday weekend.
The numbers are expected to be high on Tuesday as well.
As of Dec. 28, the Arizona Department of Health Services said there has been 8,469 deaths due to COVID-19 across the state.
There have been 983 deaths in Pima County, the same as from Dec. 27.
- Deaths: 983.
- Confirmed Cases: 67,360.
- Rate: Cases per 100,000 population: 6,447.9.
- New Cases: 1,445.
- Total tests Performed: 469,753.
- Percentage Testing Positive: 10.4 percent.
- Deaths: 8,469.
- Confirmed Cases: 504,423.
- Rate: Cases per 100,000 population: 7,016.6.
- New Cases: 10,086.
- Tests Performed: 3,171,876.
- Percentage Testing Positive: 12.0 percent
Below are the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in each county, as of Dec. 27.
- Maricopa County: 309,737.
- Pima County: 67,360.
- Yuma County: 26,946.
- Pinal County: 26,388.
- Mohave County: 11,799.
- Navajo County: 11,067.
- Coconino County: 10,852.
- Yavapai County: 10,772.
- Apache County: 7,255.
- Cochise County: 7,236.
- Santa Cruz County: 5,798.
- Gila County: 4,347.
- Graham County: 3,137.
- La Paz County: 1,347.
- Greenlee County: 382.
