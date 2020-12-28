Border agents seize 25 pounds of meth at checkpoint near Yuma on Christmas Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An attempt to smuggle 25 pounds of methamphetamine through the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 78 near Blythe, California on Christmas Day was foiled by a canine who wasn’t taking the holiday off.
Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe Station encountered a Cadillac sedan as it traveled through the checkpoint at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Agents referred the vehicle for secondary inspection following a canine alert.
During a search of the vehicle, agents discovered 10 vacuum-sealed packages that contained a total of 25 pounds of methamphetamine, worth approximately $62,000. Agents also found a 9mm handgun that contained a loaded 15-round magazine, about 50 grams of marijuana and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Agents arrested the vehicle occupants, three U.S. citizens from Oklahoma, and seized the drugs, firearm, paraphernalia and vehicle.
