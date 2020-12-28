CVS, Walgreens begin vaccinating Arizona nursing homes

Heather Friebus’s facility, Devon Gables Rehabilitation Center, located in Tucson, is the largest skilled nursing facility in the state. They will be getting the Moderna vaccine Tuesday, Jan. 5 through Walgreens, but about 50 of her staff have gotten the Pfizer vaccine through Pima County and Tucson Medical Center. It is an exciting opportunity for her residents and staff when so much has been taken away from them this year.