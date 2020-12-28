CVS, Walgreens begin vaccinating Arizona nursing homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Not a moment too soon, as Arizona sets records for inpatient and ICU hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and the state surpasses more than half a million total COVID-19 cases, vaccines headed to skilled nursing facilities Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
“We expect them to have their first shots done no later than the second week in January,” said David Voepel, the chief executive officer of the Arizona Healthcare Association.
It is part of a state partnership with Walgreens and CVS. The two companies will help give the COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds of thousands of people statewide, starting with skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.
“It’s just a great day. It gives people that hope that we can get back to almost a sense of normalcy, back to a sense of humanity,” said Tobin Zdarko, region director for CVS Health.
CVS Health said its pharmacies can already hold the Moderna vaccine, allowing their crews to pick up doses before administering the shots during the clinic. Crews will be driving separately to maintain distance. CVS Health will vaccinate about 900 facilities in Arizona and go to each one three times to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine receives the proper dosage.
“Upwards of 163,000 residents that we will be vaccinating over the next three to possibly more months,” Zdarko said.
Heather Friebus’s facility, Devon Gables Rehabilitation Center, located in Tucson, is the largest skilled nursing facility in the state. They will be getting the Moderna vaccine Tuesday, Jan. 5 through Walgreens, but about 50 of her staff have gotten the Pfizer vaccine through Pima County and Tucson Medical Center. It is an exciting opportunity for her residents and staff when so much has been taken away from them this year.
“This pandemic has taken a great toll on residents and staff alike,” Friebus said “We’ve had to shut down visitors to really limiting visiting situations such as compassion visits and window visits, so that’s been really hard on the residents.”
Friebus estimated 70 to 75 percent of her residents and staff are signed up to get the voluntary vaccine. National experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the country needs 80 to 85 percent of the population vaccinated for herd immunity. Friebus said education, which they are continuing to focus on, has helped more people become confident in the vaccine.
Walgreens was not able to give an interview for this story, but CVS officials said, if everything goes as planned, the company could start vaccinating the general public at its locations around March or April 2021, depending on where folks fall in the prioritization plan.
