Drivers could get a citation according to hands-free AZ law starting Jan. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When local drivers are caught holding or supporting a cell phone or other electronic device while traveling on the road, they can expect to be pulled over. Soon, they will also get a citation.
The state’s new hands-free law prohibiting in-hand use of electronic devices while driving went into effect after being signed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on April 22, 2019. It immediately made using devices like cell phones in-hand while driving a primary offense, while citations and penalties take effect on January 1, 2021.
Starting Jan. 1, 2021, citations will result in fines of $75 to $149 for the first offense and $150 to $250 for subsequent offenses. Enhanced penalties and demerit points will be assigned if the driver causes serious bodily injury or death while violating this law.
“Officers have issued numerous warnings to drivers distracted by in-hand digital devices since the law went into effect. This includes many repeat offenders,” SVPD Public Information Officer Cpl. Scott Borgstadt says. “Texting or using a cell phone while driving is extremely dangerous because it takes a driver’s eyes and attention off the road. We urge all drivers to take this new law seriously and stay focused on the road.”
In 2018 alone, 2,841 people were killed due to distracted driving in the United States, including 202 people between the ages of 15 and 19, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Teen drivers made up about nine percent of distracted drivers involved in a fatal crash in 2018.
Hands-Free Arizona Law at a Glance
The law prohibits:
- Holding or supporting a wireless device while driving
- Writing or reading any text-based communication while driving
- Watching, recording, or broadcasting video while driving
Exemptions to the law include:
- Hands-free voice-to-text
- Using a device while stopped at a traffic light
- Using a device in reporting an emergency
Drivers under the age of 18 who have had their license for less than six months may not use any wireless communication device while driving except:
- During an emergency when stopping is impossible or will create a safety hazard
- When using an audible turn-by turn navigation system providing that the licensee does not enter the location manually or make any manual adjustments to the device while driving
