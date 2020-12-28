Fact Finders: Can Canadian snowbirds get the vaccine faster in Arizona?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona will offer vaccinations to those visiting our state based on their priority group, not their place of permanent residence.
That’s according to the state health department.
That brings up and interesting question. Will our Canadian snowbirds be getting the vaccination sooner in Arizona or could they get it quicker in their home country?
Right now, it looks like Arizona may be the fastest option.
According to CTV reports, Canada is behind the U.S. in the vaccine rollout, possibly by months. Some Canadians might consider going to places like Arizona or Florida where they can get the shot.
Another point that might interest Canadians to get the vaccine here is the cost. It is free for Americans in our state but we asked the Arizona Department of Health Services if there is a fee for anyone from out-of-country. Here’s the response from Public Information Officer Holly Poynter.
“As Governor Ducey announced in a recent press event, all COVID-19 vaccinations in the state of Arizona will be free of charge to the individual.”
Bottom line, in Arizona, visiting Canadians have equal access to get the vaccine.
