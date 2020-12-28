FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big changes moving in starting today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a cold front approaches, wind picks up today with increasing cloud cover. Valley rain and mountain snow moves in tonight through midday Tuesday. Unfortunately, totals will be on the light side with most valley areas picking up ~0.10″ of rain. Dramatically cooler air moves in with high temperatures struggling to make it into the 50s Tuesday. Overnight lows drop to near or below freezing by Wednesday morning.
MONDAY: Clouds thicken with highs in low 70s. Gusty afternoon winds from the SW.
TONIGHT: 40% chance of rain and mountain snow. Temps in the low 40s.
TUESDAY: 40% chance for rain and mountain snow, especially in the morning. Highs in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.