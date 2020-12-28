FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big changes moving in starting today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a cold front approaches, wind picks up today with increasing cloud cover. Valley rain and mountain snow moves in tonight through midday Tuesday. Unfortunately, totals will be on the light side with most valley areas picking up ~0.10″ of rain. Dramatically cooler air moves in with high temperatures struggling to make it into the 50s Tuesday. Overnight lows drop to near or below freezing by Wednesday morning.