Long-distance runner to crush miles, raise money for local food bank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One ultra-marathoner is getting fit for a cause and inviting other runners and walkers to help him raise money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona come the New Year.
Starting Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, long-distance runner Dan Heston will embark on a four-week journey around the Chuck Huckelberry Loop to run 53 miles for the food bank. The run, dubbed Miles for Meals, is sponsored by the Southern Arizona Roadrunners (SAR), a local not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting health through a community of runners and walkers.
The group pledges to donate one dollar for every mile Heston runs, as well as anyone who joins him on his quest, according to a news release from the food bank. Anyone who wants to join Heston can register for free through this link to submit their miles to SAR.
Once the challenge is over Thursday, Jan. 31, SAR will tally up the runners’ miles to determine the total donation to the food bank.
