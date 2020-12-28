Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center resumes dog viewing and adoptions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After successfully containing and treating cases of “kennel cough,” the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center will resume public viewing of dogs and dog adoptions starting Dec. 29, 2020. The shelter is currently open by-appointment.
Kennel cough is the common name of a highly contagious respiratory disease affecting dogs. With proper care and treatment, symptoms typically remain mild and infected dogs are no longer contagious after about 10 days.
“Fortunately we were able to prevent any further cases and to get the dogs who were sick healthy once again,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia says. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer dog viewing and adoptions again starting Tuesday.”
Cat and small animal adoptions were not impacted by the cases of kennel cough and remain available.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. This week, they will be closed on Friday and Saturday due to the New Year’s Day holiday.
Appointments are required to visit the shelter due to safety measures in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Call (520) 458-4151 to make an appointment.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.