Phoenix investigators arrest Missouri man for 20-year-old cold cases, search for more victims

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police believe there may be more victims or survivors linked to Lance David Ray, a man arrested for three separate crimes that happened more than two decades ago.
Ray, 53, was arrested in October 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana, and extradited to Arizona after DNA evidence linked him to two sexual assaults and a homicide in 2000, according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department. Ray lived in Arizona from 1999 to 2003 before moving to California then Missouri, where he resided until his arrest.
Police accuse Ray of kidnapping a 14-year-old boy and sexually assaulting him at gunpoint, sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint, and then fatally shooting an 18-year-old man after a struggle 20 years ago. Now, following his arrest, investigators are asking anyone who knows anything about these crimes to come forward — believing other crimes might be connected to Ray, according to the release.
Anyone with information regarding Ray should email the Federal Bureau of Investigation at ReportRay@fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Emails should include name, birthday, phone number and address.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.