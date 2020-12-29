Arizona trooper struck by impaired driver during traffic stop, DPS officials say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities arrested 25-year-old Christian Reiling on multiple charges for allegedly causing a crash that sent an Arizona state trooper to the hospital.
The crash happened the evening of Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, on Interstate 10 near Goodyear, where the trooper had pulled over another driver for an unrelated offense. That’s when, officials say, Reiling rear-ended his pickup truck into the back of the trooper’s squad car, according to a report from AZ Family.
The force of the crash sent the trooper’s car into the SUV he had pulled over on the side of the highway. When the driver of the SUV checked on both the trooper and Reiling, Reiling said another car didn’t allow him to merge into, causing the crash, AZ Family reports.
Another trooper who responded to the scene noticed Reiling had pinpoint pupils and noticed a plastic bag sitting in the front of Reiling’s car. The trooper found a straw, burnt foil and five fentanyl pills in Reiling’s car.
During a sobriety test, the trooper determined Reiling was impaired at the time and arrested him. The 25-year-old was booked into the county jail on multiple counts including DUI, endangerment, drug possession, and aggravated assault, AZ Family reports.
The trooper involved in the crash was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other driver suffered minor injuries.
To read the AZ Family story, click here.
