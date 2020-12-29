Cochise County Sheriff’s Office detective in hospital following crash

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Cochise County Sheriff’s Office detective was transported to the hospital following a crash in Sierra Vista Monday night.
On December 28, 2020 at 7 p.m., a Cochise County Sheriff’s Office detective was en route to a duty station when he was struck by another vehicle in the intersection of Highway 90 and Gulio Cesare Avenue in Sierra Vista.
Sierra Vista Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and Sierra Vista Fire Department responded to the scene and reported that both vehicles were severely damaged.
The Detective was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center for injuries sustained in the rollover accident, and the 16-year-old driver who failed to yield appears to have minor injuries at this time.
The Sierra Vista Police Department is continuing the investigation.
