Earthquake in central Croatia causes considerable damage to roads and structures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, causing considerable damage to homes and other buildings in a town southeast of Zagreb, the capital.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit 17 miles southeast of Zagreb.
Initial reports said the earthquake caused wide damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and even some entire buildings.
Video from Al Jazeera Balkans showed one of its correspondents reporting from the town of Petrinja, as the area is struck by an aftershock.
Streets in the town were littered with fallen bricks and dust and many houses were completely destroyed.
The Croatian military was deployed in Petrinja to help with the rescue operation.
Croatian media said people were injured by the quake, but could not initially say how many amid the confusion and downed phone lines.
The same area was struck by a 5.2 quake on Monday.
