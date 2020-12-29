Fact Finders: Essential workers next up for vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are an employer of essential workers, now is the time to request the COVID-19 vaccine for them if you would like them to be considered for Phase 1-B.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has a survey you need to fill out: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSemDRU6FqOAp96LVUAfH7WGUJRiyEZcCpfGtROqI4JjTPGaXQ/viewform?gxids=7628
If you are not sure if your workers are considered essential, it lists the categories. They include: education or childcare providers, food and agriculture related occupations (packaging and distribution workers, grocery, and restaurant workers), power and utility workers, protective service occupations (law enforcement, corrections, and other emergency response staff), shelter or other congregate living settings, state and local government workers that provide critical services for continuity of government, transportation and material moving occupations (public transportation providers, airlines, gas stations, auto shop workers, and other transportation network providers), as well as other essential workers (for example: business and financial services, supply chain for critical goods, funeral services, critical trades, and more). If you select the “other” category, you will be asked for more information.
It is also helpful to look at the link provided for the “Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Advisory Committee”: https://www.azdhs.gov/documents/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/novel-coronavirus/vapac-recommendations-draft-proposal.pdf
This is where the state is getting their guidance from to determine who is essential. It also details which essential workers will be prioritized over the rest. It shows education and childcare providers as well as protective service occupations will be eligible to get the vaccine first.
We should note, this form is for all counties in the state.
Just because you petition to get your workers vaccinated in the Phase 1-B group, doesn’t necessarily mean they will be approved. There is a sub-prioritization process that will take place. That will be based on vaccine availability, local allocation, and risk assessment of each group.
