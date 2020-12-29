Fact Finders: Essential workers next up for vaccine

If you are not sure if your workers are considered essential, it lists the categories. They include: education or childcare providers, food and agriculture related occupations (packaging and distribution workers, grocery, and restaurant workers), power and utility workers, protective service occupations (law enforcement, corrections, and other emergency response staff), shelter or other congregate living settings, state and local government workers that provide critical services for continuity of government, transportation and material moving occupations (public transportation providers, airlines, gas stations, auto shop workers, and other transportation network providers), as well as other essential workers (for example: business and financial services, supply chain for critical goods, funeral services, critical trades, and more). If you select the “other” category, you will be asked for more information.