FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Starting the New Year off COLD!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a cold front approaches, wind picks up today with increasing cloud cover. Valley rain and mountain snow moves in tonight through midday Tuesday. Unfortunately, totals will be on the light side with most valley areas picking up less than 0.10″ of rain. Dramatically cooler air moves in with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the 50s. The coldest overnight lows of the season will finish out the year. Lows drop to near or below freezing Tuesday night through Saturday night.