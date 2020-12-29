Hospitals bursting at seams, turn away transfers

Tuesday, the Pima County Health Department released daily hospital data that showed only two percent of the county’s med/surg beds were free and only eight ICU beds. They reported nearly 100 patients were waiting for hospital beds in ERs, 71 of them were COVID-19 patients. With fewer Phoenix hospitals accepting transfers, it puts the pressure on Tucson. Northwest Healthcare said in a statement from a spokesperson, ”Northwest Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, and Oro Valley Hospitals are not and have not been on diversion. Hospitals throughout the state are very full and there have been times when we have not been able to accept patient transfers from other hospitals. We are proud of the job our team is doing every day to take care of our community during this pandemic.”