Hospitals bursting at seams, turn away transfers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Thousands of patients are hospitalized around the state with COVID-19—record numbers in fact of inpatient and ICU COVID-19 patients.
ADHS reports close to 4,500 inpatient COVID-19 patients are in hospitals and more than a thousand are in ICUs—numbers that are taking a toll on hospitals and staff. Banner Health said Tuesday, six of their Phoenix area hospitals are diverting patients, and they said on Monday, 10 hospitals were. This means hospitals are closed to incoming emergency transports and hospital transfers while they quickly work to address a backlog of patients.
These diversions do not apply to emergency walk-ins. Banner Health said walk-in patients will still be seen as quickly as possible, and they have not activated triage. They are asking the community to mask up, keep distance and shrink circles through the holiday season. Banner said none of their Tucson hospitals are currently in diversion.
Tuesday, the Pima County Health Department released daily hospital data that showed only two percent of the county’s med/surg beds were free and only eight ICU beds. They reported nearly 100 patients were waiting for hospital beds in ERs, 71 of them were COVID-19 patients. With fewer Phoenix hospitals accepting transfers, it puts the pressure on Tucson. Northwest Healthcare said in a statement from a spokesperson, ”Northwest Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, and Oro Valley Hospitals are not and have not been on diversion. Hospitals throughout the state are very full and there have been times when we have not been able to accept patient transfers from other hospitals. We are proud of the job our team is doing every day to take care of our community during this pandemic.”
Tucson Medical Center said in a statement from a spokesperson, “As we have done since the pandemic began, we have responded to requests from the Arizona Surge Line based on capacity and resources available. We continue to do that on a daily basis.”
Banner said it is not uncommon for hospitals to go into diversion during busy winter months, but to have so many, is not normal. It is a fluid measure and hospitals may go on and off diversion in hours if they can catch up. In a statement, Banner Health said in part, “This is a situation that must be quickly and carefully addressed through balancing of patients and resources between hospitals, increasing staffing, pausing elective procedures and expediting discharges for those who no longer need hospital care.”
Banner Health urges you to seek care if you are having a medical emergency, and to not delay doing so.
