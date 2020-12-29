Kinney Road closes Wednesday at McCain Loop until New Year’s Eve

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic Alert! A two-day closure on Kinney Road begins on Wednesday, Dec. 30 and runs through Thursday.
Between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., contractors with Pima County will be performing an emergency water line repair on Kinney Road that is adjacent to the Arizona Desert Museum.
Kinney Road between the east and west ends of McCain Loop will be closed to through traffic. Instead, motorists can use McCain Loop to travel through the area unimpeded.
However, the Arizona Desert Museum will only be accessible from the west end. A detour will be in place for traffic driving there from either Ajo Highway or Gates Pass. Gilbert Ray Campground access will not be impacted.
Motorists are asked to slow down and approach the work site with caution and obey traffic control signs. Work is expected to be completed by the end of New Year’s Eve.
Expect minor delays.
