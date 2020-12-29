Maricopa County offers free hotel rooms to those who can’t isolate at home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People with COVID-19 who need a place to safely isolate themselves can now check into a hotel room for free. That’s thanks to a program through Maricopa County geared toward limiting the spread of the virus.
On any given day, there are around 20 people staying in a county-rented room at no cost, according to a report by AZ Family. Though the county has rented out 30 rooms so far, county officials say they can add more if need be.
