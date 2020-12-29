People 75 and older move up the cue for COVID-19 vaccination

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The state of Arizona has decided to move those 75 years and above into a higher priority category to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
They will now be in Category 1-B, which is the same category for essential workers.
One reason they are being moved in order to free up hospital space.
According to the CDC, a 75-year-old is “8 times” more likely to end up in the hospital than a 30-year-old with COVID-19.
Arizona is nearing full capacity now and is expecting January to be one of the worst months for hospitalizations due to travel and family gatherings over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
“So freeing up what are clearly, at this point, scarce hospital resources is an important issue,” Mark Clark, the President and CEO of the Pima Council on Aging. “And it’s also the right thing to do.”
But by adding the older folks to the category, the state and county will be facing serious logistical issues.
According to Clark, there are 93,000 people in Pima County who are older than 75; they comprise about 9% of the population, and many live in their own homes.
“They live in a setting they most want to live in, which is not a hospital or skilled care facility,” Clark said.
But that will also make it more difficult to find them and get them vaccinated.
Most people in category 1-B are easy to find such as police, fire or grocery workers.
Such is not the case with the older population spread throughout the community who, if they don’t use services, will be harder to find without targeted ad campaigns or a group of volunteers.
Even though they are scheduled for a mid January start, it may take longer than that.
“I will be pleasantly surprised, unfortunately, if we get started in that area by the end of January, honestly,” Clark said. “I think realistically the process is taking much longer than I wish that it would.”
