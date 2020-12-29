Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination distribution projected for mid January

The VAPAC decision is aligned with the updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which recently voted to include those over the age of 75 in phase 1B. According to national data from the CDC, those 75 years of age and older are eight times more likely to be hospitalized and 220 times more likely to die compared to younger adults. These risks continue to significantly increase for individuals 85 and older.