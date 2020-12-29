Sierra Vista Arts & Humanities Commission wants to see your 2020 inspired artwork

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we prepare to welcome the New Year, the City of Sierra Vista Arts & Humanities Commission reminds area residents to submit art created in and inspired by the year 2020.
Submissions will be celebrated at an exhibit hosted in 2021. Residents of all ages can enter by emailing photos or video links to ArtsandHumanities@SierraVistaAZ.gov by Jan. 31, 2021.
The photos or videos can showcase any 2D or 3D visual art like paintings, drawings, or sculptures. The entries can also be pieces of performing art like poetry, theatre, music, or dance.
