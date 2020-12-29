Transit services to reduce operations on New Year’s Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to historically low ridership on holidays, transit service will be reduced on New Year’s Day.
Transit services will be as follows on Friday, January 1, 2021:
- Sun Tran Routes 4, 8, 11, 12, 16, 18 & 21 will run on special holiday hourly schedules, as shown at www.suntran.com/holiday.php. All other Sun Tran routes will run on regular Sunday schedules.
- Sun Link streetcar will run regular Sunday service on New Year’s Day ending at 8 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, Sun Link will run regular weekday service, ending at 10 p.m.
- Sun Express Routes 101X-204X will not be in operation.
- Sun Shuttle fixed-route service and Sahuarita/Green Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will not be in operation.
- Sun Shuttle ADA Dial-a-Ride service provided by Total Ride and Oro Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will offer service, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for Americans with Disabilities Act-qualified passengers only.
- Sun Van service and hours of operation will mirror the service provided by Sun Tran. Sun Van’s Reservation Center will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
- Sun On Demand, door-to-door service, will operate on a Sunday schedule from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Customer Service Center will be closed on New Year’s Day and will return to service on Saturday, January 2nd from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The following transit offices will be closed on New Year’s Day. Please note the buildings remain closed to the public during COVID-19. Staff will return to the office on Monday, January 4th.
- Special Services Office will return to regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for phone calls only on Monday, January 4th. To speak with the Special Services Office, call (520) 791-4100.
- Sun Tran’s Administrative Office, located at 3920 N. Sun Tran Blvd.
- Sun Link’s Administrative Office, located at 290 E. 8th
- The Ronstadt and Laos Transit Center information booths will not be staffed.
For detailed route and service changes, visit //suntran.com/holiday.php or, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (TDD: 520-628-1565).
