University of Arizona men’s basketball imposes one-year postseason ban

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona announced they will implement a one-year postseason ban on the UA Men’s Basketball program after an ongoing investigation from the NCAA says former men’s basketball staff went against honest and ethical behavior.
The following is a statement from the University of Arizona:
“The University of Arizona is self-imposing a one-year postseason ban on the UA Men’s Basketball program as a proactive measure in its ongoing NCAA enforcement process. The decision is an acknowledgement that the NCAA’s investigation revealed that certain former members of the MBB staff displayed serious lapses in judgment and a departure from the University’s expectation of honest and ethical behavior. It is also in accord with the penalty guidelines of the NCAA for the type of violations involved. This decision also reinforces the institution’s commitment to accountability and integrity as well as serving the best long-term interests of the University and the Men’s Basketball program.”
From Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke:
“The decision to self-impose a postseason ban was extremely difficult, as we recognize the impact that it has on our current student-athletes. We will continue to cooperate fully with the NCAA enforcement process and continue to support the hard-working young men in our Men’s Basketball program.”
From Head Coach Sean Miller:
“I understand and fully support the University’s decision to self-impose a one-year post season ban on our Men’s Basketball program. Our team will remain united and aggressively compete to win a PAC-12 championship.”
