Arizona extends driver license renewals due to pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, extending renewal for driver licenses that have or will expire between March 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, by one year from the original expiration date.
The move extends the governor’s original executive order in September, delaying license renewals until Dec. 31, 2020, by nearly two months, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Ducey’s order comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country and Arizona, with hopes to reduce the spread by decreasing in-person visits to government offices and protecting vulnerable adults.
Drivers can order a duplicate license that reflects the deferred expiration date online.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.